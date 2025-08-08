Shanti Educational Initiatives consolidated net profit declines 6.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.22% to Rs 15.16 croreNet profit of Shanti Educational Initiatives declined 6.15% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 54.22% to Rs 15.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales15.169.83 54 OPM %26.5240.08 -PBDT4.024.14 -3 PBT3.644.00 -9 NP2.903.09 -6
