Vibrant Global Capital consolidated net profit declines 61.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 43.90% to Rs 41.53 croreNet profit of Vibrant Global Capital declined 61.47% to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 43.90% to Rs 41.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 74.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales41.5374.03 -44 OPM %19.5024.33 -PBDT7.7216.85 -54 PBT7.0916.27 -56 NP5.3413.86 -61
