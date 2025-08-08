Indigo Paints consolidated net profit declines 1.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.68% to Rs 308.86 croreNet profit of Indigo Paints declined 1.07% to Rs 25.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.68% to Rs 308.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 310.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales308.86310.96 -1 OPM %14.3415.23 -PBDT49.5850.94 -3 PBT34.7535.69 -3 NP25.9226.20 -1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content