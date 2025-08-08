Friday, August 08, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indigo Paints consolidated net profit declines 1.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales decline 0.68% to Rs 308.86 crore

Net profit of Indigo Paints declined 1.07% to Rs 25.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.68% to Rs 308.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 310.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales308.86310.96 -1 OPM %14.3415.23 -PBDT49.5850.94 -3 PBT34.7535.69 -3 NP25.9226.20 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

