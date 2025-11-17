DDev Plastiks Industries standalone net profit rises 5.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.20% to Rs 680.15 croreNet profit of DDev Plastiks Industries rose 5.34% to Rs 47.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.20% to Rs 680.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 580.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales680.15580.35 17 OPM %9.3910.98 -PBDT67.7763.83 6 PBT63.5460.31 5 NP47.1144.72 5
