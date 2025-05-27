Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Deccan Cements standalone net profit rises 164.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Deccan Cements standalone net profit rises 164.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales decline 46.73% to Rs 118.92 crore

Net profit of Deccan Cements rose 164.12% to Rs 7.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 46.73% to Rs 118.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 223.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.79% to Rs 7.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 34.08% to Rs 526.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 799.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales118.92223.24 -47 526.98799.43 -34 OPM %11.0411.79 -6.7111.73 - PBDT17.3027.95 -38 38.8397.44 -60 PBT10.4121.01 -50 10.7569.81 -85 NP7.953.01 164 7.5337.26 -80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 27 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

