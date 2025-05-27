Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada Engg gains on bagging Rs 204-cr LoA from TGGENCO

Bondada Engg gains on bagging Rs 204-cr LoA from TGGENCO

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Bondada Engineering rose 3.73% to Rs 485 after the company announced that it has secured a Letter of Award (LOA) worth Rs 204.20 crore from Telangana Power Generation Corporation (TGGENCO) for setting up of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

The order involves the setting up of a 100 MWh (50 MW x 2 hours) Battery Energy Storage System in Telangana for on-demand usage. This project falls under tariff-based global competitive bidding with viability gap funding (VGF) and will follow a build-own-operate (BOO) model at Shankarpally, near the 400/220 KV substation of TGTRANSCO.

The total order value is Rs 204.20 crore and the project is to be completed within 18 months from the execution of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

 

The company clarified that the contract does not involve any related party transactions. It also confirmed that neither the promoter, the promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

Bondada Engineering is an infrastructure company that provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) services, to customers in the telecom and solar energy industries throughout India.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit surged 167.2% to Rs 44.73 crore on a 116.1% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 800.72 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Bayer CropScience Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Bayer CropScience Ltd counter

Blue Dart slides after Q4 PAT decline 29% YoY to Rs 55 cr

Blue Dart slides after Q4 PAT decline 29% YoY to Rs 55 cr

Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry) drops as Q4 net loss widens to Rs 77 cr

Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry) drops as Q4 net loss widens to Rs 77 cr

Bayer CropScience spurts after Q4 PAT rises 49% YoY

Bayer CropScience spurts after Q4 PAT rises 49% YoY

HCL Technologies recognized as a SAP AppHaus Alliances Partner

HCL Technologies recognized as a SAP AppHaus Alliances Partner

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon