Kemistar Corporation consolidated net profit declines 83.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.92% to Rs 5.48 crore

Net profit of Kemistar Corporation declined 83.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 46.92% to Rs 5.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5.483.734.56-12.600.100.180.010.070.010.06

