Deccan Gold Mines reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.45 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Sales decline 99.70% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of Deccan Gold Mines reported to Rs 14.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 67.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 99.70% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 32.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 63.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.37% to Rs 3.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.013.36 -100 3.823.43 11 OPM %-211900.00-132.44 --1602.36-338.48 - PBDT-23.88-6.77 -253 -70.99-16.22 -338 PBT-27.06-10.45 -159 -83.70-25.09 -234 NP14.45-67.40 LP -32.80-63.69 49

