Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit declines 23.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.86% to Rs 29119.31 croreNet profit of Samvardhana Motherson International declined 23.42% to Rs 1050.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1371.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.86% to Rs 29119.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26748.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 40.01% to Rs 3803.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2716.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.10% to Rs 112540.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 97779.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales29119.3126748.18 9 112540.8897779.41 15 OPM %9.0810.97 -9.389.50 - PBDT2465.682644.30 -7 9754.727900.54 23 PBT1252.021556.47 -20 5261.294090.04 29 NP1050.501371.82 -23 3803.022716.20 40
