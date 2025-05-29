Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit declines 23.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit declines 23.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Sales rise 8.86% to Rs 29119.31 crore

Net profit of Samvardhana Motherson International declined 23.42% to Rs 1050.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1371.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.86% to Rs 29119.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26748.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.01% to Rs 3803.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2716.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.10% to Rs 112540.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 97779.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales29119.3126748.18 9 112540.8897779.41 15 OPM %9.0810.97 -9.389.50 - PBDT2465.682644.30 -7 9754.727900.54 23 PBT1252.021556.47 -20 5261.294090.04 29 NP1050.501371.82 -23 3803.022716.20 40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

