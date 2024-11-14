Deccan Health Care consolidated net profit declines 1.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.48% to Rs 18.82 croreNet profit of Deccan Health Care declined 1.85% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.48% to Rs 18.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales18.8217.19 9 OPM %5.846.05 -PBDT1.081.04 4 PBT0.710.72 -1 NP0.530.54 -2
