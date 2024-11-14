Parsvnath Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 127.82 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 58.53% to Rs 47.05 croreNet Loss of Parsvnath Developers reported to Rs 127.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 74.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 58.53% to Rs 47.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 113.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales47.05113.46 -59 OPM %-22.153.49 -PBDT-114.64-60.72 -89 PBT-128.05-75.20 -70 NP-127.82-74.72 -71
