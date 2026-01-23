Friday, January 23, 2026 | 06:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deccan Polypacks reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Deccan Polypacks reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Deccan Polypacks reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Energy Solutions consolidated net profit declines 1.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Adani Energy Solutions consolidated net profit declines 1.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Jattashankar Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Jattashankar Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the December 2025 quarter

India will continue to grow 6 to 8% in real terms and 10 to 13% nominal in next 5 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India will continue to grow 6 to 8% in real terms and 10 to 13% nominal in next 5 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Indusind Bank Q3 PAT plunges 88% YoY to Rs 161 cr; NII slides 13% YoY

Indusind Bank Q3 PAT plunges 88% YoY to Rs 161 cr; NII slides 13% YoY

Sensex settles 770 pts lower; Nifty ends tad below 25,050; VIX spurts 6.31%

Sensex settles 770 pts lower; Nifty ends tad below 25,050; VIX spurts 6.31%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShadowfax Technologies IPOCipla Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayWhy Market is FallingDelhi AQI TodayBudget Week Market OutlookBudget 2026Stock Market Holiday