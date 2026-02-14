Deepak Builders & Engineers India standalone net profit declines 68.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.45% to Rs 166.38 crore

Net profit of Deepak Builders & Engineers India declined 68.20% to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 16.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.45% to Rs 166.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 130.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

