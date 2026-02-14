Vikran Engineering standalone net profit declines 37.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.48% to Rs 266.46 crore

Net profit of Vikran Engineering declined 37.92% to Rs 20.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.48% to Rs 266.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 265.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.266.46265.2013.0824.5728.2946.0827.1345.3620.9133.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News