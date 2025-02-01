Business Standard

Defence stocks plummet after budget allocation falls short of expectations

Defence stocks plummet after budget allocation falls short of expectations

Feb 01 2025

Shares of seven defence companies fell by 3.76% to 9.15% as the government's defence budget allocation for FY26 failed to meet investor expectations.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam (down 9.15%), Paras Defence and Space Technologies (down 7.10%), Apollo Micro Systems (down 5.43%), Data Patterns (India) (down 4.46%) Hindustan Aeronautics (down 4.21%), Bharat Dynamics (down 3.77%) and Bharat Electronics (down 3.76%) slumped.

The Union Budget 2025-26 allocated Rs 6,81,210.27 crore to the Ministry of Defence (MoD). While this represents a 9.53% increase from the Budgetary Estimate of FY 2024-25 and constitutes 13.45% of the total Union Budget (the highest allocation among ministries), it appears to have fallen short of market projections.

 

Of the total allocation, Rs 1,80,000 crore (26.43%) is earmarked for capital outlay on defence services, a 4.65% increase from the Budgetary Estimate of FY 2024-25. Within this, Rs 1,48,722.80 crore is designated for capital acquisition (the modernization budget), while the remaining Rs 31,277.20 crore will fund research & development and infrastructure development.

The revenue expenditure for the armed forces is Rs 3,11,732.30 crore (45.76% of the total allocation). Defence pensions account for Rs 1,60,795 crore (23.60%), and civil organizations under the MoD receive Rs 28,682.97 crore (4.21%).

Feb 01 2025

