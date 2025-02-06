Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Delhi Assembly Elections conclude with 60.42% voter turnout

Delhi Assembly Elections conclude with 60.42% voter turnout

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly concluded peacefully last evening, recording a voter turnout of approximately 60.42%. The highest polling percentage was witnessed in North East Delhi at 66.25%, while South East Delhi reported the lowest at 56.16%.

In other districts, Shahdara recorded a voter turnout of 63.94%, North Delhi stood at 59.55%, and North West Delhi saw 60.70% of eligible voters casting their ballots.

The fate of several prominent political leaders is now sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Notable candidates in the fray included Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, and Manish Sisodia from the Aam Aadmi Party. The Bharatiya Janata Party fielded leaders such as Parvesh Verma, Vijender Gupta, Arvinder Singh Lovely, and Ramesh Bidhuri. Congress also had key contenders, including Devendra Yadav, Sandeep Dixit, and Alka Lamba. In total, 699 candidates contested the elections.

 

The Election Commission had put stringent security measures in place to ensure free and fair elections. A strict zero-tolerance policy was enforced against the misuse of money power. Since the announcement of the Delhi elections on January 7, enforcement agencies have made seizures worth approximately Rs 236 crore.

The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on Saturday, with results expected to determine the political course of the national capital.

Meanwhile, voting for bye-elections also took place in the Erode-East assembly seat in Tamil Nadu and Milkipur in Uttar Pradesh. Erode-East recorded a voter turnout of 67.97%, while Milkipur saw approximately 65.35% turnout.

With the electoral process now complete, all eyes are on the results that will shape the next Delhi government.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Reliance Power spurts after reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Reliance Power spurts after reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Aarti Pharmalabs spurts after Q3 PAT climbs 40% YoY to Rs 74 cr

Aarti Pharmalabs spurts after Q3 PAT climbs 40% YoY to Rs 74 cr

Triveni Engg gains on inking pact with Rolls-Royce

Triveni Engg gains on inking pact with Rolls-Royce

Sula Vineyards slips as Q3 PAT declines 35% YoY to Rs 28 cr

Sula Vineyards slips as Q3 PAT declines 35% YoY to Rs 28 cr

India and Japan to strengthen Bilateral Cooperation in Steel Sector

India and Japan to strengthen Bilateral Cooperation in Steel Sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsIs Chatgpt DownGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon