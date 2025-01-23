Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: BPCL, Hindustan Unilever, Pidilite Inds, Piramal Pharma

Stock Alert: BPCL, Hindustan Unilever, Pidilite Inds, Piramal Pharma

Image

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Bank:

IndiaMART InterMESH, Punjab National Bank, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Bandhan Bank, Can Fin Homes, Dixon Technologies, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, Mahanagar Gas, RBL Bank were banned from F&O trading on 23 January 2025.

Earnings Today:

UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Indus Towers, United Spirits, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy, Amber Enterprises India, Capri Global Capital, Cyient, Greaves Cotton, Indian Energy Exchange, KFin Technologies, Mankind Pharma, Mphasis, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Senores Pharmaceuticals, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Syngene International, Tejas Networks, Thyrocare Technologies, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, V2 Retail, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises will announce their quarterly later today.

 

Stocks to Watch:

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) reported a 19.13% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 3,001 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,519 crore in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 1.79% to Rs 15,195 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 14,928 crore in Q3 FY24.

Also Read

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals weak start for Sensex, Nifty; UltraTech, HDFC Bank Q3 in focus

Samsung

Samsung plans to Beat Apple to Ultrathin Phone With Galaxy S25 Edge

Robert F Kennedy Jr

Resigned from anti-vaccine work to seek top health official job: RFK Jr

Donald Trump, Trump

Saudi leader offers $600 bn investment pledge in call with Donald Trump

Australian Open 2025 Jan 23 matches

Australian Open 2025, today's matches: Sabalenka and Iga to be in action

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) reported a 36.85% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 4,649.20 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 3,397.27 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Net sales (excluding excise duty) declined 2.02% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,13,135.8 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Pidilite Industries reported a 18.8% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 534.56 crore in Q3 Fy25 as compared with Rs 450.15 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales rose 5.2% YoY to Rs 3,234.91 crore during the quarter.

Laurus Labs subsidiary in New Jersey received form 483 with one observation from USFDA. Inspection was conducted from 13 to 21 January 2025.

Persistent Systems consolidated net profit jumped 14.77% to Rs 372.99 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 325 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 5.7% QoQ to Rs 3,062.28 crore in Q3 FY25.

Paras Defence has signed memorandum of understanding with Maharashtra Government for for the proposed Optics Park Project in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. This prestigious Optics Park Project is set to commence in the year 2028.

Piramal Pharmas Piramal Critical Care (PCC) Division has launched Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride for Injection, USP. With this launch, PCC continues to expand its generic injectables portfolio.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jupiter Wagons board to mull fund raising on 29th Jan 2025

Jupiter Wagons board to mull fund raising on 29th Jan 2025

Jana Small Finance Bank spurts after good sequential numbers

Jana Small Finance Bank spurts after good sequential numbers

Board of Tata Communications approves investment in TC Netherlands

Board of Tata Communications approves investment in TC Netherlands

HUDCO Board approves enhancement in borrowing programme for FY25

HUDCO Board approves enhancement in borrowing programme for FY25

Hindustan Unilever inks agreement to acquire 90.5% stake in Uprising Science

Hindustan Unilever inks agreement to acquire 90.5% stake in Uprising Science

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon