Delhivery reports standalone net profit of Rs 71.98 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Delhivery reported to Rs 71.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 55.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.88% to Rs 2006.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1777.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.