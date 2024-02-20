Sensex (    %)
                        
Delta Corp to divest its stake in Caravella Entertainment

Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
At an enterprise value of Rs 80 cr
Delta Corp announced the divestment of its holding involving its 100% subsidiary, Caravella Entertainment (CEPL). CEPL in turn holds an 89.286% stake in Deltin Nepal (DNPL).
The divestment represents an enterprise value of Rs 80 crore comprising of Rs 18 crore of parent debt and Rs 62 crore of equity value on a nominal investment of Rs 1 lakh equity.
The stake sale aligns with DCL's vision to optimize its portfolio and enhance shareholder value.
First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

