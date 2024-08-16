Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit declines 22.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.87% to Rs 41.26 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Denis Chem Lab declined 22.39% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.87% to Rs 41.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.41.2642.4810.5411.844.554.952.923.362.082.68