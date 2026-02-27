Deposits with Scheduled commercial banks grew by 10.5% as at end Dec-25

According to latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, deposits with Scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) grew (y-o-y) by 10.5 per cent as at end-December 2025 as compared to 11.0 per cent a year ago and 9.9 per cent a quarter ago. Branches across all population groups, except metropolitan, recorded improvement in deposit growth in December 2025 from a year ago. Deposit growth (y-o-y) pertaining to public sector banks improved to 9.9 per cent in December 2025 as compared to 9.1 per cent last year, whereas the same for private sector banks decelerated by 2.1 percentage points during the said period and stood at 11.3 per cent in December 2025.

Term deposits, the prime driver of deposit accumulation, recorded 11.5 per cent growth (y-o-y) in December 2025 and outpaced the growth of current deposits (11.1 per cent) and savings deposits (8.3 per cent). The household sector remained the largest contributor with 60.1 per cent of deposits as at end-December 2025. During first three quarters of FY:2025-26 i.e., April-December 2025, the household sector drove more than three-fourths of total change in SCBs' deposits. The contribution of female depositors in total SCB's deposits inched up to 20.8 per cent in December 2025 as compared to 20.6 per cent a year ago. The share of Deposits held by senior citizens increased to 20.7 per cent in December 2025 from 20.2 per cent a year ago.

Nearly 70.5 per cent of term deposits were having the original maturity of one to three years as of December 2025, whereas 19.5 per cent of the term deposits were short-term deposits with original maturity period up to one year. The transmission effects of monetary easing phase were evident, as the share of term deposits offering interest rate of 'less than 7 per cent' rose to 56.3 per cent in December 2025 from 29.2 per cent a year ago.

