Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 2.26%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.25%
Nifty Realty index ended down 2.26% at 780.6 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, SignatureGlobal India Ltd added 4.17%, Godrej Properties Ltd dropped 3.72% and Phoenix Mills Ltd slipped 3.34%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 4.00% over last one year compared to the 11.68% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index has dropped 1.86% and Nifty FMCG index has dropped 1.69% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 1.25% to close at 25178.65 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.17% to close at 81287.19 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 5:17 PM IST