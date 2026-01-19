DESCO Infratech announces its foray in compressed biogas (CBG) segment

With acquisition of Shri Green Agro Energies, an advanced-stage CBG project

DESCO Infratech is acquiring Shri Green Agro Energies (SGAEPL), marking its entry into the Compressed Biogas (CBG) segment as part of its long-term clean energy strategy.

The acquisition provides DESCO with an advanced-stage CBG project, enabling accelerated market entry while significantly reducing development and execution risks typically associated with greenfield projects. The project has already seen substantial capital investment, commercial arrangements are in place, and production is expected to commence in the near term.

The plant benefits from secured long-term feedstock supply arrangements and established infrastructure, including pipeline connectivity for direct grid injection with major gas transmission and distribution networks. All key land, statutory, and regulatory approvals have been obtained.

"This acquisition is an important milestone in DESCO Infratech's clean energy roadmap. By integrating a project at an advanced stage of readiness, we are accelerating our expansion into the CBG sector while strengthening our sustainable energy portfolio", said the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News