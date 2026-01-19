Sobha slides after Q3 PAT drops 29% YoY to Rs 154 cr

Sobha fell 3.72% to Rs 1,470 after the company reported a 28.85% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 154.28 crore on 22.95% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 943.11 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 30.31% YoY to Rs 205.34 crore in Q3 December 2025.

Sales value stood at Rs 2,115 crore in Q3 FY26, registering the growth of 52% YoY and 11% QoQ. Average price realization stood was Rs 15,436 per square feet (Sq.Ft.).

On nine month basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 88.69% to Rs 101.57 crore on 14.46% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,202.66 crore in 9M FY26 compared with 9M FY25.

Jagadish Nangineni, managing director, Sobha said, The first nine months of FY26 have been truly exceptional for SOBHA, with our real estate sales reaching an all-time high of Rs 6,097 crore. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the enduring trust of our customers and the dedication of our aligned teams across every function and business vertical. We are confident that this strong momentum will sustain, fueled by our planned new project launches in a resilient Indian macroeconomic environment, even as we navigate heightened geopolitical volatility. A significant milestone this period was our entry into the vibrant Mumbai market with the launch of SOBHA Inizio, expanding our real estate presence to 13 cities across India.

In Q3, we completed 915 homes, taking cumulative deliveries for the first nine months to 2,100 homes. While procedural delays in securing Occupancy Certificates (OCs) have temporarily moderated quarterly profitability, we remain fully confident in accelerating project completions moving forward, which will drive substantial improvements in our P&L performance. With gross debt at a prudent Rs 910 crore and a negative net debt, our robust balance sheet uniquely equips us to capitalize on emerging opportunities while effectively managing the inherent cyclicality of residential real estate."

Sobha is the real estate brand in the country that offers international quality homes, and commercial and contractual projects delivered on time, through its backward integration model.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News