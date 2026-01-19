Sobha Ltd Slides 3.12%

Sobha Ltd has added 1.29% over last one month compared to 4.07% fall in BSE Realty index and 1.69% drop in the SENSEX

Sobha Ltd lost 3.12% today to trade at Rs 1479.2. The BSE Realty index is down 0.87% to quote at 6590.58. The index is down 4.07 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd decreased 2.11% and Embassy Developments Ltd lost 1.59% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 10.9 % over last one year compared to the 8.97% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sobha Ltd has added 1.29% over last one month compared to 4.07% fall in BSE Realty index and 1.69% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1715 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 15542 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1732.45 on 22 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1075.7 on 07 Apr 2025.

