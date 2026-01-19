Monday, January 19, 2026 | 10:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MRF Ltd Spurts 1.02%

MRF Ltd Spurts 1.02%

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 10:08 AM IST

MRF Ltd has lost 6.12% over last one month compared to 0.13% fall in BSE Auto index and 1.69% drop in the SENSEX

MRF Ltd gained 1.02% today to trade at Rs 144332.05. The BSE Auto index is up 0.23% to quote at 61455.8. The index is down 0.13 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tube Investments of India Ltd increased 0.55% and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd added 0.19% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 19.33 % over last one year compared to the 8.97% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

MRF Ltd has lost 6.12% over last one month compared to 0.13% fall in BSE Auto index and 1.69% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 15 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 354 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 163500 on 24 Oct 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 100500 on 05 Mar 2025.

 

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 10:08 AM IST

