CG Power spurts on bagging Rs 900-cr US data centre order

CG Power and Industrial Solutions soared 8.01% to Rs 592.40 after it has secured a landmark order worth Rs 900 crore ($99.2 million) from Tallgrass Integrated Logistics Solutions LLC, USA, for a large-scale data centre project in the United States.

The order marks CG Powers entry into the global data centre segment, one of the fastest-growing infrastructure verticals, and is the largest single order ever won by the company. It is a direct export order for the supply of power transformers.

Under the contract, CG Power will design and supply high-capacity power transformers engineered to meet the stringent reliability, efficiency and uptime requirements of hyperscale data centre applications. The execution of the order is scheduled over a delivery period of 12 to 20 months.

The supplies will be made on an FAS Mumbai Port basis, in line with Incoterms 2020, the company said in a statement.

Amar Kaul, Global CEO & MD, said: This landmark order from Tallgrass is a strategic platform win for CG and marks our entry into the rapidly growing global data center vertical. It validates our capability to deliver globally benchmarked, mission-critical technology solutions from India, and reinforces our position as a trusted global partner in applications where reliability and performance are non-negotiable.

The global shift toward cloud computing, AI, and digital infrastructure is fundamentally reshaping the power demand. We believe this win opens up a significant long-term opportunity pipeline in global data center projects, aligned with our global growth and margin-accretive expansion strategy.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions is a global enterprise providing end-to-end solutions to utilities, industries and consumers for the management and application of efficient and sustainable electrical energy. It offers products, services and solutions in two main business segments, viz. Power Systems and Industrial Systems.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 29.76% to Rs 286.72 crore on a 21.14% increase in revenue to Rs 2,922.79 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

