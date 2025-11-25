Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Desco Infratech rallies on bagging fresh orders worth Rs 8-cr

Desco Infratech rallies on bagging fresh orders worth Rs 8-cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Desco Infratech rallied 4.26% to Rs 203 after the firm has received a fresh set of orders & letters of award (LOAs) worth Rs 8.08 crore from domestic entities across gas distribution, power infrastructure and pipeline projects.

The company has received a LoA worth Rs 1.77 crore from Maharashtra Natural Gas (MNGL), tied to the L1 and L2 bids disclosed to the exchanges on 26 September 2025. The company clarified that this LOA is part of the Rs 26-crore pipeline it had indicated on 27 October 2025, after being declared the successful bidder.

Alongside the MNGL mandate, the company has also secured additional LOAs and purchase orders amounting to approximately Rs 6.31 crore from four clients Adani Total Gas (Rs 5,04,88,618.70), KP Energy (Rs 78,25,212), Sundrops Energia (Rs 5,41,813) and Antelopus Selan Energy (Rs 42,65,625) further strengthening its project pipeline across the gas and energy infrastructure sectors.

 

The project scope spans a wide range of service and infrastructure works. It includes a two-year rate contract for hiring support services for PNG O&M of PNG connections in PCMCs Chinchwad area for MNGLs CGD network in Pune. The mandates also cover TD to PD services along with LMC and MDPE-associated works for Faridabad and Palwal under RFP_SP_138-ARC-PNG-SERV-TD to PD. In the power infrastructure segment, the company will undertake 33 kV overhead line works in Bharuch and DP structure works in Tapi.

Additionally, the scope includes the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of an MDPE pipeline for the Cambey Field project.

Also Read

GEE share price

GEE hits 10% upper circuit on signing development agreement for Thane land

Stock Market Live Update Today, November 25

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RIL, Eternal, SBI aid Sensex recovery, index up 150 pts; Nifty tests 26k

ACME solar share price

Here's why ACME Solar Holdings share price rose 3% in trade on Nov 25

share market stock market trading

Ceigall India rises 3% on winning this deal from REC Power Development

IMF, International Monetary Fund

IMF likely to alter classification of India's exchange rate regime

Desco Infratech added that neither its promoters nor promoter-group entities hold any interest in the awarding companies, and the orders do not fall under related-party transactions.

Desco Infratech is an infrastructure company focused on engineering, planning, & construction, particularly in city gas distribution, renewable energy, water, and power sectors.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 172.9% to Rs 9.06 crore on a 102.3% rise in revenue to Rs 59.45 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

EME currencies remain volatile in tune with developments in US-China trade negotiations and varying expectations regarding Fed monetary policy: RBI

EME currencies remain volatile in tune with developments in US-China trade negotiations and varying expectations regarding Fed monetary policy: RBI

Nifty tad above 26,000 level; realty shares in demand

Nifty tad above 26,000 level; realty shares in demand

Cello World secures 'Cello' brand rights for stationery products; expects to clock Rs 200 crore revenue in 2026

Cello World secures 'Cello' brand rights for stationery products; expects to clock Rs 200 crore revenue in 2026

Surya Roshni gains after securing Rs 105-cr order

Surya Roshni gains after securing Rs 105-cr order

Indian economy shows signs of a further pick up in momentum, despite global headwinds: RBI Bulletin

Indian economy shows signs of a further pick up in momentum, despite global headwinds: RBI Bulletin

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon