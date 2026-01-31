Creative Castings standalone net profit rises 166.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 73.88% to Rs 14.71 crore

Net profit of Creative Castings rose 166.10% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 73.88% to Rs 14.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.14.718.4613.2611.472.311.202.151.041.570.59

