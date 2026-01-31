Creative Castings standalone net profit rises 166.10% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 73.88% to Rs 14.71 croreNet profit of Creative Castings rose 166.10% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 73.88% to Rs 14.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales14.718.46 74 OPM %13.2611.47 -PBDT2.311.20 93 PBT2.151.04 107 NP1.570.59 166
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 2:04 PM IST