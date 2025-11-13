Dev Information Technology consolidated net profit rises 756.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.97% to Rs 48.51 croreNet profit of Dev Information Technology rose 756.38% to Rs 71.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 34.97% to Rs 48.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales48.5135.94 35 OPM %6.47-3.01 -PBDT3.1010.24 -70 PBT2.269.45 -76 NP71.858.39 756
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content