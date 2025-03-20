Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DEV IT gains on bagging order from NICSI

Dev Information Technology (DEV IT) rose 1.95% to Rs 120.40 after the firm secured a noteworthy work order worth Rs 1.4 crore from the National Informatics Centre Services (NICSI) for the development of an integrated finance management system (IFMS).

The contract entails the design, development, implementation, operation, and maintenance of an integrated finance management system (IFMS) 3.0 for the office of the Directorate of Treasuries and Accounts, Jaipur (Government of Rajasthan).

The order is expected to be executed within a time period of approximately 3 months. The total value of the contract is approximately Rs 1.4 crore.

Dev Information Technology is a technology solution provider helping companies in their digital transformation from advisory to execution, backed by expert applications and infrastructure management.

 

The company's consolidated net profit added 1.77% to Rs 1.72 crore on a 50.36% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 47.71 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

