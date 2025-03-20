Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Information Technology stocks rise

Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Information Technology index increasing 805.26 points or 2.26% at 36432.95 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Sonata Software Ltd (up 6.65%), Ksolves India Ltd (up 6.53%),Magellanic Cloud Ltd (up 5.15%),Birlasoft Ltd (up 3.2%),Onward Technologies Ltd (up 3.05%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were R Systems International Ltd (up 2.77%), Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd (up 2.74%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 2.73%), Wipro Ltd (up 2.71%), and Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (up 2.53%).

On the other hand, Vakrangee Ltd (down 3.94%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 2.27%), and AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (down 1.41%) turned lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 384.16 or 0.83% at 46394.05.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 74.3 points or 0.52% at 14315.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 145.95 points or 0.64% at 23053.55.

The BSE Sensex index was up 462.73 points or 0.61% at 75911.78.

On BSE,2557 shares were trading in green, 683 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

