Devendra Fadnavis to be sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister

Earlier today, during the BJP Core Committee meeting in Mumbai, Fadnavis was unanimously chosen as the legislative party leader. The meeting was overseen by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who acted as BJPs central observers. His candidature was proposed by MLAs Chandrakant Patil and Sudhir Mungantiwar and received unanimous support from the newly elected legislators.
Thanking Mahayuti allies and the voters for their trust, Fadnavis pledged to fulfill the promises made during the campaign.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content