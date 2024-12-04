Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oberoi Realty soars on bullish brokerage call

Oberoi Realty soars on bullish brokerage call

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Oberoi Realty jumped 4.53% to Rs 2,152 after a foreign brokerage firm initiated coverage on the stock with a "Buy" rating and a price target of Rs 2,500.

The brokerage highlighted the company's robust pre-sales performance and strong cash generation as key drivers of future growth. It expects Oberoi Realty to embark on an aggressive business development strategy, with pre-sales projected to grow at a CAGR of 40% between FY24 and FY27. The brokerage also forecasts an impressive EBITDA margin of over 50%.

Oberoi Realty is a Mumbai based real estate development company. It is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality and social infrastructure projects.

 

The real estate developer's consolidated net profit surged 29.05% to Rs 589.44 crore on 8.42% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1319.89 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Gukesh vs DING LIVE Updates

World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Ding to start with white vs Gukesh in Game 8

Housing, Realty, Real Estate

Shortage of low-cost homes? Affordable housing a Rs 67 lakh cr opportunity

Supreme Court, SC

SC defers bail plea of advocate Gadling in 2016 Surjagarh mine arson case

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament LIVE: Barred from questioning Jaishankar, Opposition MPs walk out from Rajya Sabha

National green tribunal, NGT

SC rejects NGT order, says tribunals can't outsource opinion for decisions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon