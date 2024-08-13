Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit declines 58.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 41.56% to Rs 29.68 crore

Net profit of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners declined 58.40% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 41.56% to Rs 29.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.29.6850.790.475.791.403.581.323.511.042.50