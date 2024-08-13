Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit declines 58.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 41.56% to Rs 29.68 croreNet profit of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners declined 58.40% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 41.56% to Rs 29.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales29.6850.79 -42 OPM %0.475.79 -PBDT1.403.58 -61 PBT1.323.51 -62 NP1.042.50 -58
