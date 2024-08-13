Olympia Industries standalone net profit rises 61.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 102.70% to Rs 74.98 croreNet profit of Olympia Industries rose 61.11% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 102.70% to Rs 74.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales74.9836.99 103 OPM %2.394.22 -PBDT0.640.54 19 PBT0.420.26 62 NP0.290.18 61
