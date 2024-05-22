Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit rises 15.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.44% to Rs 56.13 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 96.54% to Rs 13.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.27% to Rs 196.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 201.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners rose 15.58% to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.44% to Rs 56.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.