Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhani Services allots 12.07 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Dhani Services allots 12.07 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Dhani Services has allotted 12,07,200 equity shares under ESOS on 16 July 2025. Consequent to the said allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands in creased to Rs. 121,87,10,548.40 divided into 60,44,66,586 fully paid up equity shares of face val ue Rs. 2/- each and 88,88,524 partly paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 each, paid up Rs. 1.10 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indian Hotels Co invests Rs 165 cr in ELEL Hotels and Investment

Indian Hotels Co invests Rs 165 cr in ELEL Hotels and Investment

Manali Petrochemicals expands its Propylene Glycol plant

Manali Petrochemicals expands its Propylene Glycol plant

Lupin launches Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension in US

Lupin launches Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension in US

Zydus' Matoda facility completes Remote Regulatory Assessment of USFDA

Zydus' Matoda facility completes Remote Regulatory Assessment of USFDA

Tech Mahindra Q1 PAT drops 2% QoQ to Rs 1,141 cr

Tech Mahindra Q1 PAT drops 2% QoQ to Rs 1,141 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayiPhone 17 SeriesDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon