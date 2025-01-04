Business Standard

Dhanlaxmi Bank gross advances rises 10% YoY in Q3 FY25

Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Dhanlaxmi Bank's gross advances grew 10.3% to Rs 11,376 crore as of 31 December 2024 from Rs 10,314 crore as of 30 December 2023.

The private lender reported 5.07% growth in total deposits to Rs 15,067 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 14,340 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

Total business stood at Rs 26,443 crore as of 31 December 2024, registering a growth of 7.26% YoY.

CASA as of 31 December 2024 was at Rs 4,602 crore (up 3.18% YoY). The gold loan came in at Rs 3,553 crore during the period under review, rising 32.82% YoY.

Dhanlakshmi Bank's services in personal banking are savings accounts, current accounts, term deposits, personal loans, car loans, home loans, business loans, loans against property, credit cards, debit cards, internet banking, and mobile banking services.

 

The banks standalone net profit increased 11.44% to Rs 25.81 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 23.16 crore recorded in Q2 FY24. Total income jumped 16.25% year on year to Rs 380.64 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Shares of Dhanlakshmi Bank shed 0.29% to end at Rs 31.46 on the BSE on Friday.

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

