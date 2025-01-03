Business Standard

UTI Asset Management Company allots 8,685 equity shares under ESOS

UTI Asset Management Company allots 8,685 equity shares under ESOS

Image

Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 8:31 PM IST
UTI Asset Management Company has allotted 8,685 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each pursuant to the exercise of options by eligible employees under 'UTI AMC Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2007'.

Post the aforesaid allotment, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company shall be increased from Rs 1,27,91,81,610 (12,79,18,161 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each) to Rs 1,27,92,68,460 (12,79,26,846 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

