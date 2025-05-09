Friday, May 09, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries standalone net profit rises 73.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries rose 73.00% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 156.00% to Rs 1.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 09 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

