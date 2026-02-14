Dhanlaxmi Cotex standalone net profit declines 79.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 108.66% to Rs 4.82 crore

Net profit of Dhanlaxmi Cotex declined 79.29% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 108.66% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4.822.31-0.41-12.120.893.980.803.950.703.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News