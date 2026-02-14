Dhanlaxmi Cotex standalone net profit declines 79.29% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 108.66% to Rs 4.82 croreNet profit of Dhanlaxmi Cotex declined 79.29% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 108.66% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4.822.31 109 OPM %-0.41-12.12 -PBDT0.893.98 -78 PBT0.803.95 -80 NP0.703.38 -79
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:13 AM IST