Gourmet Gateway India standalone net profit declines 79.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 63.81% to Rs 4.39 crore

Net profit of Gourmet Gateway India declined 79.31% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 63.81% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4.392.683.422.610.170.040.160.030.120.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News