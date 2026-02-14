Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gourmet Gateway India standalone net profit declines 79.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Feb 14 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 63.81% to Rs 4.39 crore

Net profit of Gourmet Gateway India declined 79.31% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 63.81% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4.392.68 64 OPM %3.422.61 -PBDT0.170.04 325 PBT0.160.03 433 NP0.120.58 -79

Feb 14 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

