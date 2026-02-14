Plaza Wires standalone net profit rises 757.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.91% to Rs 66.46 crore

Net profit of Plaza Wires rose 757.14% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.91% to Rs 66.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 49.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.66.4649.635.643.163.130.942.380.481.800.21

