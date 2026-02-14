Plaza Wires standalone net profit rises 757.14% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 33.91% to Rs 66.46 croreNet profit of Plaza Wires rose 757.14% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.91% to Rs 66.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 49.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales66.4649.63 34 OPM %5.643.16 -PBDT3.130.94 233 PBT2.380.48 396 NP1.800.21 757
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:13 AM IST