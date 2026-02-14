RBZ Jewellers standalone net profit rises 33.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.78% to Rs 226.33 crore

Net profit of RBZ Jewellers rose 33.16% to Rs 17.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.78% to Rs 226.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 193.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

