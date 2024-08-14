Donear Industries standalone net profit rises 30.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.42% to Rs 199.00 croreNet profit of Donear Industries rose 30.22% to Rs 8.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.42% to Rs 199.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 180.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales199.00180.22 10 OPM %10.379.65 -PBDT14.8212.11 22 PBT12.059.29 30 NP8.796.75 30
