JNK India consolidated net profit rises 62.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 139.62% to Rs 87.99 crore

Net profit of JNK India rose 62.76% to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 139.62% to Rs 87.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.