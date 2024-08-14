JNK India consolidated net profit rises 62.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 139.62% to Rs 87.99 croreNet profit of JNK India rose 62.76% to Rs 6.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 139.62% to Rs 87.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales87.9936.72 140 OPM %10.6720.56 -PBDT8.526.98 22 PBT7.265.91 23 NP6.383.92 63
