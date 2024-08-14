Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit declines 83.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit declines 83.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales decline 24.31% to Rs 165.18 crore
Net profit of Manaksia Steels declined 83.94% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 24.31% to Rs 165.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 218.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales165.18218.23 -24 OPM %1.886.16 -PBDT5.2316.06 -67 PBT3.7614.09 -73 NP1.6310.15 -84
First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

