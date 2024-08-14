Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit declines 83.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.31% to Rs 165.18 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Steels declined 83.94% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 24.31% to Rs 165.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 218.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.165.18218.231.886.165.2316.063.7614.091.6310.15