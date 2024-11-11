Shree Cement consolidated net profit declines 82.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.07% to Rs 4054.17 croreNet profit of Shree Cement declined 82.89% to Rs 76.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 446.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.07% to Rs 4054.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4773.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4054.174773.67 -15 OPM %15.1318.56 -PBDT739.15950.94 -22 PBT23.28539.24 -96 NP76.44446.63 -83
