Dhanuka Agritech consolidated net profit rises 48.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 33.74% to Rs 493.58 crore
Net profit of Dhanuka Agritech rose 48.45% to Rs 48.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.74% to Rs 493.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 369.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales493.58369.07 34 OPM %14.5311.82 -PBDT78.0249.36 58 PBT65.7444.73 47 NP48.9032.94 48
First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

